Tropical Storm Barry brings increased rip current warnings for Sun Coast beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Along our coastline, beach goers are urged to watch out for rip currents due to Tropical Storm Barry.
Lifeguards are urging you to use extra caution and avoid rough waters. If you ever find yourself caught in a rip current. We have some tips for you.
The key is to stay calm and do not try to swim towards shore.
Instead, swim parallel to the shore, until you can get out of the rip current’s powerful pull.
Make sure to always ask lifeguards if there are rip currents, and do not ignore those red warning flags.
The rip current advisory runs until Friday night. However, there’s a chance it can be extended into Saturday.
