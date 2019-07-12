Studies show more seniors are waiting longer to retire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Recent studies show more Americans are waiting longer to retire.
Some reasons why are because people can’t afford to retire right away, people are living longer, and jobs now require less physical labor than in years past.
But, working longer could be beneficial. According to Harvard Health, some studies show working past the average retirement age could help reduce the risk of dementia.
The Communications Director at Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota, Crystal Rothhaar, agrees that it is beneficial for seniors to either volunteer or work.
"It's not just because of income that people are working towards an older age. People want to stay involved in their community, they want to give back, they want something to do and volunteering and having a job is a way to stay connected, to be active, to make sure that your brain is working everyday," Rothhaar said.
If you’re a senior on the Suncoast and looking for a job or a volunteer opportunity, check out places like The Senior Friendship Centers, which offer many opportunities for seniors. Seniors blue book’s website is also a good place to look for jobs and volunteer opportunities in your area.
