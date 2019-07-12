Red Cross issues call for blood donations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The American Red Cross is putting out an emergency call for blood donations because of a nationwide shortage.
Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less that a two-day supply of Type O blood.
More donations are needed to replenish the blood supply, especially with a tropical storm bearing down on Louisiana, that could become a hurricane.
“Blood has a shelf life of 45 days, and plasma has a shelf life of 5 days. So the need is always there, and constant," Andy Brubaker, Executive Director of the Red Cross said. "At this tie of the year is definitely a critical time.”
The Red Cross says if you have type AB blood, considering maximizing your donation by donating plasma where available.
AB is the universal plasma type and can be given to patients of any blood type in emergencies.
