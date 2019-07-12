One resident shares concerns after 36,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled on Siesta Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been three days since thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into the grand canal on Siesta Key.
Some residents are concerned they were not notified when it happened. John Horne lives along the Grand Canal – near the Siesta Key Master Lift Station. That’s where 36,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled on Tuesday.
While nearly 15 thousand gallons have been cleaned up some residents, like Horne, are concerned they were not told about it. It’s right near our house, and no one said anything to us.
As of Friday, Horne says he has not heard anything from authorities. Sarasota County says this sewage came from the Lockwood Ridge Booster station, which failed causing the wastewater to spill from the siesta key master lift station.
I actually did receive, because I’m on the list for FDEP, that’s how I became aware of it, but i didn’t receive anything from Sarasota county.
In response, Sarasota County Officials told ABC 7 Sarasota county utilizes the code red alert system to notify the community of public safety and emergency situations. However, the code red alert did not go out to residents who live along Siesta Key’s Grand Canal.
Public utilities staff is working to correct the issues, in addition, the utilities staff continues to review the incident in order to identify additional enhancements to the system. They weren’t told about the sewage spill, which we need to learn from that and move forward.
A health advisory is still in place from the Florida Department of Health urging everyone to take precaution if you come in contact with the water from the Grand Canal.
