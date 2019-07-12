New health care facility opens in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - There was a grand opening on Friday in Lakewood Ranch of the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) health care center.
The facility is on State Road 70 at Lorraine Road. It is a 12,000 square foot, six million dollar health care center.
It includes internal medicine and pediatrics primary care as well as Obstetrics, Endocrinology and other specialties.
The ribbon cutting ceremony took place at 10:30 a.m. and they gave teddy bears to the first 100 kids who attended.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.