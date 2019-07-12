Local entrepreneur has app to help judges--and addicts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Chuck Madden has seen people cheat the system for years. A recovering alcoholic himself, he says everyone in the addiction community knows how to skirt probation when it comes to having to attend self-help meetings.
“Up until now, this piece of paper they bring to the judge to get their children back--9 out of 10 times, it’s being forged and everyone in the recovery community knows that. Technology has finally caught up,” Madden said.
Madden and his business partners invented an app called Trust But Verify or TBV. It’s a relapse prevention app. It tracks meeting attendance with GPS and facial recognition technology. He says it’s not about punishing--but about helping. Madden says support group meetings are essential and shouldn’t be discounted.
