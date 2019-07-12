Grades brought in positive results for schools across the Sun Coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Both Sarasota and Manatee County School Districts are celebrating this year’s state grading report.
The Sarasota County School District earned an A grade for the 16th consecutive year. Sarasota County was one of 24 school districts in the state to earn an A grade.
The state’s grades are based on 11 factors that include student achievement, learning gains statewide, high school graduation rates and standardized tests.
A notable achievement from Brentwood Elementary. They are one of the schools in the district that jumped from a C to an A.
“We made sure our students understood they have the ability to do this they just had to bring their A game that day and apparently they brought their A game,” John Weida, Brentwood Elementary principal said.
An improvement for Manatee County Schools as well. The school district earned a B grade for the third consecutive year, and for the fourth time in the last five years.
Superintendent Saunders is very proud of the district’s progress over the last couple of years.
