Gator found on 2nd floor of Florida apartment complex

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Take a look at this surprise for people living at a Florida apartment complex.
A five foot alligator climbed up two flights of stairs in Collier County.
Residents called a trapper to help capture it. It took just five minutes to wrangle this five foot female alligator, but boy it was feisty.
Experts say with the recent heavy rains along with mating season the gators are on the move.
“We find them every where, when I say ever where," Ray Simonsenm Contracted Nuisance Alligator Trapper of the FWC said. "They can be under a vehicle. They can be under a garage.”
Ray the Trapper says he’s seen a gator climb up to the second floor of a building at least 10 times in his career.
However, residents are hoping this is a rare one time occurrence in their neighborhood.
