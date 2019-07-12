Former Manatee County corrections deputy sentenced to 120 days in jail after injuring an inmate two years ago

(WWSB) - A 34-year-old former Manatee County corrections deputy has been charged with battery and sentenced to 120 days in jail after injuring an inmate two years ago.
Back on June 23 2017, the State Attorney’s Office says Paul Wagner was taking a inmate, who was later classified as a victim to a separate area of the Manatee jail. Wagner and the inmate got into a verbal fight, and ended up pinning the victim against the wall, then later to the ground, according to the release.
The State Attorney’s Office says other deputies were around and the video above shows aggressive force.
Wagner took a plea deal on June 28, 2019, which resulted in county jail, battery, 30 days in the work offender program and anger management classes with his two-year probation.
