First Alert Weather: Scattered showers today with more sun tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tropical Storm Barry continues to intensify and move toward Louisiana, high pressure will build in from the Bahamas. Drier air will also slowly work it's way into the forecast and rain chances will slowly trend down. Even today the number of storms will be fewer than yesterday by a small amount and more so tomorrow. However, some of the storms could produce heavy rains. Waves propagating outward from Barry will push water up against our coast and produce a high danger of rip currents today.