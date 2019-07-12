First Alert Weather: Scattered showers today with more sun tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tropical Storm Barry continues to intensify and move toward Louisiana, high pressure will build in from the Bahamas. Drier air will also slowly work it's way into the forecast and rain chances will slowly trend down. Even today the number of storms will be fewer than yesterday by a small amount and more so tomorrow. However, some of the storms could produce heavy rains. Waves propagating outward from Barry will push water up against our coast and produce a high danger of rip currents today.
By the weekend the winds will shift to the southeast and the risk of rip currents will diminish. Storm motion will shift a bit and a storm drift from inland locations to Gulf waters will be seen. Most of the showers will occur in the afternoon and evenings. There will be more sunshine and our temperatures will rise back into the low 90′s
