Cha Cha Coconuts Brazilian Citrus Chicken

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here is the delicious dish from Wednesday, July 10th!
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons mango chunks, frozen
2 tablespoons banana, sliced
8 ounces marinated chicken breast
Canola oil
1 tablespoon guava marmalade
4 ounces yellow rice, cooked
2 ounces black beans, cooked
1/2 red onions, diced
1 kale leaf for garnish
2 plantains, sliced and fried
Cook mango chunks and banana slices individually in a sauté pan until they brown slightly. Coat grill with oil and cook chicken breast until done. (Chicken should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.)
Place cooked chicken breasts on the plate. Top the chicken breasts with browned mango chunks and banana slices. Drizzle guava marmalade over top of chicken and fruit.
With a No. 8 scoop, place yellow rice on other side of plate. Ladle black beans over the top of rice and garnish with diced onions.
Garnish plate with kale leaf and place plantains inside the leaf.
Makes one serving.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.