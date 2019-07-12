Barry gaining strength as it gets ready to rip into Louisiana this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pressure is lowering and conditions are becoming more favorable for Barry to get stronger on Friday. Shear has been to blame in keeping Barry as a weak tropical storm on Thursday. But it is not the wind that is so worrisome, it’s the tremendous amount of rainfall that may occur that has many concerned in the Pelican State.
The banding features wrap around this system for 100′s of miles and the flow around Barry will keep tropical moisture in our area on Friday. This along with lower pressure will bring showers and thunderstorms our way on Friday. Some of these storms will produce some heavy downpours for a brief period of time. The rain chance on Friday for the Suncoast is at 60%.
The high on Friday will be in the upper 80′s due to the increase in cloud cover and rainfall expected. On Saturday as Barry makes landfall we will begin to see things return to more normal conditions with only a few late day storms in the forecast. We should see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 90′s and a heat index around 105.
Sunday look for mostly sunny skies and only a 40% chance for a few scattered storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. For boaters expect winds to be out of the S at 15 kts. and seas running 3-5 ft. Small craft should exercise caution on Friday.
A rip current advisory is in effect for area beaches through Friday and could be extended through Saturday. Always swim where there is a lifeguard present and swim with a buddy.
