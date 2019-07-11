‘No Swim’ advisory issued for Palma Sola South in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A no swim advisory has been issued for the Palma Sola Beach South access in Manatee County.
There has not been any particular reason that has been listed for the advisory but the early indications are that there are high levels of bacteria.
The testing results from the week of July 8th do not meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended guidelines for swimming.
Until water values meet federal guidelines for swimming, the advisory will remain in effect.
There are not any other beaches in Manatee County under an advisory.
We have not received any information on when the next water sampling test will take place.
