Health advisory lifted for the Grand Canal on Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The health advisory has been lifted for the Grand Canal on Siesta Key.
The advisory had been in place since July 10, after Sarasota County Utilities had reported a spill of 36,000 gallons of untreated sewage that had entered the Grand Canal near 5200 Oakmont Place.
Bob Luckner described the incident as a “very major disappointment."
County officials said about 15,000 gallons of the released sewage had originally been recovered and lime was used to help with the cleanup.
Water samples taken by Sarasota County Utilities now indicate that bacteria levels in the Grand Canal have returned to acceptable levels. There are not any other advisories in at this time on any Sarasota Beach or waterway.
