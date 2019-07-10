WATCH: Odds of named storm forming in the Gulf at 90 percent; where it’s heading

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The low pressure that has been over Georgia has emerged over the very warm water of the NE Gulf of Mexico Tuesday evening.
Conditions are favorable for development over the next two days. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 90 percent chance of becoming our second named storm of the year.
The next name that will be used for the next tropical cyclone will be Barry. Looks like there is a good chance for this to turn into a tropical storm by Friday and head toward Louisiana. Could be a real wet weekend for New Orleans and surrounding areas and the National Hurricane Center has already started to issue watches.
Right now it doesn’t look like it is going to turn into a hurricane but needs to be watched closely as water temperatures it will be moving over are into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
We will be watching this system closely this week. You can track the system on our website using our radar.
The forecast models are all in agreement that this system will be moving west away from the Suncoast on Thursday. It will take all the a lot of the moisture and instability with it. That means fewer storms expected on Thursday.
Wednesday however we will still see a chance for some heavy rain to roll into the Suncoast mainly in the morning and early afternoon.
On Tuesday we saw 2-3 inches of rainfall in just a short period of time during the early afternoon. This caused some flooding in low lying areas around town.
This will once again be a problem on Wednesday. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with some clearing later in the day. The rain chance will stay elevated through the day on Wednesday and then taper off on Thursday.
We will still see some scattered storms on Thursday but fewer storms and not as intense of rainfall with the ones that may pop up.
Some slightly drier air will move in on Saturday and that will lower our rain chances giving us a chance to dry out a bit. The rain chance will drop to 30 percent for the weekend.
