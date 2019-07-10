Utility regulators reach Irma power outage settlement

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - State utility regulators agreed an a billion dollar settlement with Florida Power and Light (FPL) to handle Hurricane Irma expenses.
FPL had claimed it spent more than a billion dollars to restore electricity after Irma two years ago, but some questioned those costs.
The Utility claims half of its customers who lost power had it restored within one day. “It is imperative that power come back on just as soon as possible and practical," J.R. Kelly from the Office of Public Counsel said. "At the same time, you do have to weigh the cost of what that costs.”
The settlement also includes steps aimed at better tracking expenses and establishing guidelines for hiring outside contractors.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.