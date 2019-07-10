Three scams seniors on the Suncoast should watch out for

The second scam to look out for is the grandparents scam. This scam has been around for several years and has a new twist. The grandparents scam is when an elder person gets a call saying their grandchild is in danger and needs money right away. Recently, the Federal Trade Commission says an increasing amount of older adults are now mailing cash to the frauds instead of wiring it to them. The average individual loss from this scam is about $9,000. According to the reports, scammers are asking seniors to divide the bills into different envelopes or between magazine pages and send them. If you recently fell victim to this, there may still be time to get your money back. Some people have been able to reach their mail provider and get the money back before it’s delivered. But the FTC says to make sure you don’t fall victim to the scam, don’t act right away. Contact your grandchild to see their whereabouts. If you have received one of these calls, you can report it here.