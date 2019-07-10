Thousands of gallons of wastewater spill into a Siesta Key Canal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 36,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills into a Siesta Key canal.
It happened on Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. and it spilled into the Grand Canal near Oakmont Place.
Nearly 15,000 gallons have since been recovered.
The spill comes after a booster station, designed to relieve the high force main pressure at the Siesta Key Life Station, failed.
Samples are now being tested in the area and lime has been released to combat the spill.
