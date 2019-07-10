Sarasota City Commission decides to continue exploring options for Bobby Jones Golf Course

After a lengthy debate, all five commissioners voting in favor of continuing to look at other options before making a final decision. There’s discussion lead by commissioner Hagen Brody of a scaled down version of the plan that would feature a premier 18-hole or 27-hole golf course, with possibly a park or walking trails. Commissioners say they will also look into talking with the Conservation Foundation about plans to preserve the land. People in opposition of the plans and those in favor of it had a chance to have their voices heard. Sarasota resident Martin Hyde believes the current plans would not be financially smart.