Recipe: Blueberry Energy Bites by Clairvoyant Gourmet | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Blueberry Energy Bites by Janie Boisclair, Clairvoyant Gourmet
2 cups Fresh blueberries
1/2 cub chopped dates
1 cup chopped pecans
1/3 cup agave honey
1/2 cup nutty peanut butter
2 cups quick oats
1 teaspoon chia seeds
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions:
Mix together dates, nuts and oats (hand mix preferred or low setting with mixer). Fold in agave and peanut butter and mix together well. Add in Blueberries last by hand. Use a tablespoon to make 1″ balls and drop on a cookie sheet with wax paper. Refrigerate a minimum of 2 hours before serving. *You can also press this recipe into an 8″ brownie pan if preferred as well as substitute walnuts for pecans.
