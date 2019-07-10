Publix issuing warning about new scam

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beware of a Publix scam that is circulating Facebook. The grocery store chain wants you to know that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
The coupon claims to offer $80 dollars to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary.
The company’s actually celebrating its 89th anniversary and isn’t offering any such coupon.
Publix took to Twitter to respond to dozens of tweets asking them if it was a hoax.
They don’t recommend you participate or provide your personal information.
