Parking meters turned on in part of downtown Sarasota
Drivers try to figure out the new parking meters on Ringling Boulevard in Sarasota. (Source: Ray Collins)
By Ray Collins | July 10, 2019 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 11:42 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drivers on Main Street and Ringling Boulevard--east of Washington Boulevard--are the first to pay for parking on the streets of downtown Sarasota. Eventually, the city will have parking meters for all of Main Street and a section of Ringling Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

Parking is $1.50 per hour but the first 10 minutes are free.

Drivers we spoke with this morning had mixed emotions.

Kerry Rickey: “I liked it because this way I didn’t have to worry I’d get a ticket or getting chalk on my tire. it was simple.”

Jessica Pevar: “Its unfortunate because Sarasota was the only county you didn’t have to pay for parking--but it is what it is, so I guess I’ll pay.”

Cecelia Peters: “You either use change or your card. I used quarters. I did ask to print a receipt, but it didn’t print a receipt.”

Mark Feldman: “Not too happy but it may free up more parking spaces, make it more accessible.”

The City of Sarasota installed parking meters in 2011 but pulled them out a year later due to excessive complaints.

