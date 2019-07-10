Parking meters turned on in part of downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drivers on Main Street and Ringling Boulevard--east of Washington Boulevard--are the first to pay for parking on the streets of downtown Sarasota. Eventually, the city will have parking meters for all of Main Street and a section of Ringling Boulevard and Palm Avenue.
Parking is $1.50 per hour but the first 10 minutes are free.
Drivers we spoke with this morning had mixed emotions.
Kerry Rickey: “I liked it because this way I didn’t have to worry I’d get a ticket or getting chalk on my tire. it was simple.”
Jessica Pevar: “Its unfortunate because Sarasota was the only county you didn’t have to pay for parking--but it is what it is, so I guess I’ll pay.”
Cecelia Peters: “You either use change or your card. I used quarters. I did ask to print a receipt, but it didn’t print a receipt.”
Mark Feldman: “Not too happy but it may free up more parking spaces, make it more accessible.”
The City of Sarasota installed parking meters in 2011 but pulled them out a year later due to excessive complaints.
