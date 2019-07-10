Local sexual predator returned to Charlotte County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Bradenton Herald, a male sexual predator has been returned to the Charlotte County Jail after being arrested last month in Texas.
The Herald says that 41-year-old Timothy Rice told authorities that he was residing in Kempner, TX, which is near Killeen and Fort Hood.
Rice, formerly of North Port has a bond of $350,000 set for his latest latest accusations coming from an investigation into incidents that happened in March at the pool in Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested on new charges in Jackson County, Texas and transported to Punta Gorda, FL. According to the Bradenton Herald, the new charges include three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation to a child under 12 years of age.
Rice was previously arrested and charged with loitering or prowling by certain offenders in close proximity to children. He was released on bond and that raised many concerns among various law enforcement agencies in the Sarasota County community.
The Herald reports say that accusations of his behavior came about this spring after several other incidents in Englewood led to older allegations against him from the community pool in The Woodlands in Cedar Grove in North Port in October of last year.
Rice was first charged with sexual assault in 1999 when he worked as a life guard and martial arts instructor in St. Petersburg and he was convicted of molesting several girls at an apartment complex.
Rice is listed as a sexual predator on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website, but he describes himself as a website developer.
According to the Bradenton Herald, the road outside Rice’s home in North Port was vandalized with the words "sexual predator with arrows pointing to his driveway in April.
