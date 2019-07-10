First Alert Weather: One more good rain chance day before changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The moist southwest wind will continue today. This supports building of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf. These storms will move over the Suncoast as they travel to inland locations. The southwest flow of moist air will be enhanced over the next few days as an area of low pressure moves west in the northern Gulf waters. This area of low pressure is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to have an 90% chance for developing into a tropical depression or storm. The Suncoast will have an increased rain chance for rain today and tomorrow. A lot depends on where this area of low pressure develops and how fast it moves westward.