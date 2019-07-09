37-year-old man arrested for sexual assault and molestation in Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) -Deputies have arrested a 37-year-old man for a child molestation case that happened approximately 10 years ago in Myakka City.
Arrest warrants were issued for Keith Wandell for Capital Sexual Battery and Lewd of Lascivious Molestation when law enforcement learned about another case that happened in 2015 that occurred around the same time as the first one.
The two cases were reviewed together and charges were developed for the suspect based on similar fact.
Deputies obtained a description of a vehicle and set up surveillance on Wandell on July 3. He was taken into custody and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
On Monday, Wandell was transported to the Manatee County Jail. Wandell was arrested just last for violating his pretrial order for committing animal cruelty. The order stated that Wandell could not be seen with or around animals and law enforcement found him around animals.
