WATCH: Chances for tropical development in the Gulf increasing, may bring some torrential rain to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of low pressure over Georgia is set to emerge into the NE Gulf on Tuesday. From there it will drift slowly to the south over some very warm water and then to the west through this work week.
Water temperatures are in the mid- to upper-80s over the area this low will be moving and conditions are expected to become more favorable for this to develop into the next tropical cyclone.
The next name up on the list is Barry. If it will get enough power (39 mph sustained winds) to be named that remains to be seen but more and more it is looking like it will later this week.
The National Weather Service currently says it has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression. It will have a very large circulation at first and that will make it difficult to intensify rapidly.
This large or broad area of low pressure will be close enough to the Suncoast to produce showers and thunderstorms which may bring some very heavy rain at times to parts of the Suncoast. It’s difficult to pin point exactly where the training (many storms moving over the same area) will set up but where it does expect the potential of 4-6 inches of rain.
The atmosphere is really juiced up right now and that means you will see blinding downpours with rainfall rates at 2-3 inches per hour with some of the storms. This makes driving treacherous. Remember you are required to have your headlights on while using the wipers. Also you should not use your emergency flashers while moving.
This storm will be close enough to us through Wednesday to bring the potential for some heavy rainfall before it slowly heads west toward Texas or Louisiana. Most of the forecast models suggest a westerly motion through Thursday and then there is a split between the models after that. The European takes it more toward the TX, LA border, while some others take it toward MS, LA border on Friday. It is too early to speculate where it is going to go because it hasn’t even formed as of yet.
We will be watching this system closely this week. You can track the system on our website using our radar.
