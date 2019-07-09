Tropical trouble on Tuesday to bring torrential rain for some along the Suncoast

This storm will be close enough to us through Wednesday to bring the potential for some heavy rainfall before it slowly heads west toward Texas or Louisiana . Most of the forecast models suggest a westerly motion through Thursday and then there is a split between the models after that. The European takes it more toward the TX, LA border, while some others take it toward MS, LA border on Friday. It is too early to speculate where it is going to go because it hasn’t even formed as of yet.