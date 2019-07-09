SPD asking citizens to pack patrol car with school supplies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department (SPD) wants your help to pack the patrol car with school supplies for the upcoming school year.
Last year, the community donated more than 2,300 school supplies and this year they hope to surpass that goal. They’re accepting school supplies now through August 2.
School supply donations can be dropped off from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the lobby of the SPD.
They’ll accept anything from backpacks to pencils but the supplies must be new.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.