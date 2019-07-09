Sarasota police officer leaving police force due to deployment for next seven months

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced that Officer Colon will not be active on the police force for the next seven months after being deployed to Kuwait.
“I am honored to be able to serve our country in addition to the City of Sarasota, and I would like to give a big thank you to the Sarasota Police Department for all of the support," Colon said when speaking about his deployment. "I look forward to beginning a fruitful career working with the community of Sarasota upon my return.”
Colon had just been sworn in two weeks ago, but he is also a current member of the Air Force Reserves which is why he is being deployed.
He serves with the 927th Security Forces Squadron which is stationed out of MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
