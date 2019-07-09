Renourishment project for Manasota Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s new information on how much money Sarasota County may end spending to renourish Manasota Key.
Over the past few storm seasons, Manasota Key’s shoreline has been significantly eroded.
Charlotte County is in the process of developing a plan to renourish its portion of the beach.
Last year, Sarasota County commissioners agreed to partner with Charlotte County on the project.
On Tuesday, they will vote on whether to spend $100,000 dollars to replenish their side.
