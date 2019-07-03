Recipe: Blackened Group with Coconut Rice by Jack Dusty | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Blackened Grouper with Coconut Rice by Chef Thomas Borelli, Jack Dusty
Serves 2
The Fish
2 each 6oz portion grouper filet
2 Tbs favorite blackening seasoning
2 Tbs cooking oil 1.
Season the filet of grouper well and sear in a hot pan, finish cooking in the oven at 350 degrees until it reaches 140 degrees internal temperature.
Street Corn Salad
3 each yellow corn, husk removed (roasted on grill)
1 each red pepper (small diced)
1 each jalapeno (seeds removed, small diced)
½ each red onion (small diced)
½ bunch cilantro 1 each lime (for juice)
3 Tbs cotija cheese (crumbled)
1. Remove the corn from the husk and roast on a grill until it gets some charred color. In a sauté pan sweat out the red pepper, jalapeno, and red onion and set aside. When the corn is cool enough to handle begin to cut off the corn from the cob. Mixed with the peppers and onions, rough chop the cilantro and juice the limes. Mix well and season with salt to taste. At the end mix in the crumbled cotija cheese.
Poblano salsa verde
½ pound tomatillos (husk removed, halved and roasted)
½ oz garlic (roasted)
½ oz shallots (roasted)
2 each limes ( juiced)
1 bunch cilantro
1 each jalapeno (seeds removed, roasted)
2 each poblano pepper (seeds removed, roasted)
4 Fl. Oz olive oil
Take all the vegetables except the cilantro and the lime and roast until cooked and beginning to color. Remove and let cool, when it is cool put everything into a blender and add the lime juice and the cilantro and blend until smooth. Add oil as needed to make smooth.
Coconut Rice
1 cup Jasmine rice
1 ½ cup water
1 cup coconut milk
1 ½ oz fresh ginger root (skin peeled off)
1 2 inch piece lemongrass (split open)
1 Tbs Salt
Rinse the rice under fresh water until the water becomes clear. Add all the ingredients to a small pot and mix. Set the temperature on medium to high until it starts to boil, then turn to low and cover until all liquid is absorbed and the rice is cooked.
Guajillo Aioli
4 oz Whole garlic cloves
1 cup mayonnaise
1 each lemon (for juice)
½ cup shredded parmesan
½ Tbs Dijon mustard
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
2 each Guajillo peppers (seeds and stem removed, soaked in warm water)
Place the garlic in a small pot with enough oil to cover and cook until golden brown and then remove from oil. Remove the guajillo peppers from the warm water when they are soft and let dry. Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Remove and adjust the seasoning.
