Recipe: Blackened Group with Coconut Rice by Jack Dusty | Suncoast View

1. Remove the corn from the husk and roast on a grill until it gets some charred color. In a sauté pan sweat out the red pepper, jalapeno, and red onion and set aside. When the corn is cool enough to handle begin to cut off the corn from the cob. Mixed with the peppers and onions, rough chop the cilantro and juice the limes. Mix well and season with salt to taste. At the end mix in the crumbled cotija cheese.