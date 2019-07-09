Multiple fields closed today in Sarasota County due to inclement weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Numerous Sarasota County fields and parks will be closed today due to inclement weather.
10 of those fields are in the City in the Sarasota (17th Street, Babe Ruth Park, Fruitville Park, Miss Sarasota fields, Newtown Estates Park, Tatum Ridge, Youth Athletic Complex, Bee Ridge Park, Glebe Park, and Twin Lakes Park.
The remainder of those fields are in Venice (Chuck Reiter, Foxworthy/ByPass, Wellfield Park) and Englewood (Englewood Sports Complex- Fields 7 and 8 only.
For more information call Sarasota County Play at 941-861-PARK email them here.
