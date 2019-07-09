Florida trappers remove snake from the wild

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Trappers recently removed the 500th Burmese Python from the wild in Florida, as part of an ongoing program that allows private citizens to kill the invasive snakes.
They have become well-established in South Florida, largely as a result of escaped or released pets.
FWC says pythons severely damage native wildlife populations. “They are a top predator, that has no predator other than the occasional alligator," Eric Sutton, Executive Director of FWC said. "So, they have an impact, the extent of which we are not really sure.”
Sutton says anyone in hunting snakes should reach out to FWC for training. It has been illegal to purchase Burmese Pythons in Florida since 2010.
