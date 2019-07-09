Florida Department of State approves election security grant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 55 counties in Florida, including Sarasota and Manatee, will soon get hundreds of thousands of dollars to beef up their election security.
The Florida Department of State has approved election security grant applications totaling $2.3 million dollars.
Here’s how much our local election offices will get. Manatee County will get around $138,000 dollars and Sarasota County will receive around $7,000 dollars.
The state is now in the process of talking to supervisors of elections to figure out where the weaknesses and vulnerabilities are in their systems and how to fix them.
