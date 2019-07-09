First Alert Weather: Chances for tropical development is increasing and wet weather continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The moist southwest wind will continue today. This supports building of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf. These storms will move over the Suncoast as they travel to inland locations. The southwest flow of moist air will be enhanced over the next few days as an area of low pressure moves from Georgia into the northern Gulf waters. This area of low pressure is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to have an 80% chance for developing into a tropical depression or storm as it moves westward. The mail impact on the Suncoast will be an increased rain chance for several days and perhaps some gusty winds near the coast on Thursday that may require a Small Craft Advisory and produce slightly higher tides. A lot depends on where this area of low pressure develops and how fast it moves westward.