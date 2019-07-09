Downtown business closing after 39 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A downtown Sarasota business will close its doors after 39 years of business. Pj's Boutique on Main Street announced this week it will close up shop at the end of the month.
Everything in the store has been marked down to 50% off.
The owner said the closure is unexpected after they saw record business during this past season and tripled their profit.
Owner Lisa Charnicharo said they have struggled ever since season ended.
"The construction on Main Street is directly related to the issue that's going on, our closure. The brick work at Lemon and Main, five weeks where the street was closed off. Unfortunately with the parking meter situation that's happening now, last time the meters went in we lost $30,000 worth of business and we know we just won't survive it," she said.
Charnicharo said they have gotten an outpouring of support since announcing their closure. She added the decision to not relocate comes during the same time she is battling health issues. A message to their customers was posted online and can be found here.
