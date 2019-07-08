VIDEO: Deputies investigating multiple car burglaries in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating multiple car burglaries in the Azalea Park Community in Bradenton.
During the overnight hours on July 5th and July 6th, four unknown people entered multiple vehicles in the Azalea Park Community.
The four individuals walked down 12th Avenue Northwest checking door handles and entered into vehicles that were unlocked.
Deputies say that multiple residents reported about multiple other vehicles that were entered into, but nothing of value was taken from vehicles.
Anyone with information on these suspects should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
