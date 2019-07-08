VIDEO: Baby loggerhead sea turtles make their way to the ocean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Don MacAulay managed to get video of baby loggerhead sea turtles making their way to the ocean from a Suncoast beach.
Don, a member of the Coastal Wildlife Club Turtle Patrol, shared the video with ABC7 on Sunday, saying the stormy weather didn’t stop the hatchlings from breaking free of their eggs and pushing towards the waves at Stump Pass Beach State Park in Englewood.
It's important that all Suncoast residents remember that this is turtle nesting season. Anything left on the beach - furniture, umbrellas, toys, trash, etc. - can pose a serious risk to turtles and their hatchlings. Turtles can easily become entangled.
It's also imperative that beachgoers watch out for nesting areas and not go near any nests, which are marked, and to knock down any sand castles and fill any holes before leaving the beach.
At the end of May, Mote Marine said the Suncoast from Longboat Key through Venice has 721 nests.
