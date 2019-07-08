Venice Police arrest sparks brutality lawsuit

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Venice man has hired an attorney and intends to sue the city and the police department after an alleged false arrest.
It all stems from this video that shows police taking him down last December. Take a look. “Get on the floor!!” “Woah, Woah, Woah, What’s going on?"”Get on the ground! You don’t have this right."
Officers responded to an attempted burglary at the Motel 6, after someone was seen climbing into a room through the window.
Police forced Ethan Waters to the ground. They didn’t charge him with burglary however, he did go to jail for resisting arrest.
An internal investigation found the two officers involved did follow procedure. However, Waters’ attorney disagrees.
His lawyer notified Venice Police Department and the City of a potential lawsuit.
