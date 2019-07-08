Two people arrested after fight in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested two people who were involved in a serious fight in North Port.
26-year-old Danielle Daniels and 26-year-old Ellis Brummel have each been charged with felonies for Aggravated Battery, Assault and Tampering with Evidence. for their roles in the fight.
On Sunday, police pulled over a vehicle at the intersection on Price and Cranberry Boulevards after receiving reports that those inside were involved in a serious altercation at a nearby location that resulted in two people being sent to the North Port ER with injuries.
Police say that the incident included a gun being fired into the ground and a baseball bat being used on the two victims.
Everyone involved in the fight is familiar with each other according to police. The victims are recovering from their injuries.
Anyone with any information on this case should call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.
