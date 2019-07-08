Shrimp and Chrorizo Crostini by Serafin Garcia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ingredients:
12 shrimps
8 slices of Chorizo (1/2 inch)
1 teaspoon of Spanish paprika
1 tablespoon of minced garlic
1 tablespoon of minced parsley and cilantro
1 tablespoon of sliced scallions
1 tablespoon of diced tomatoes
1 lime
4 thick slice of bread (1/2 inch)
1 cup of mashed potatoes
Salt and pepper
In a pan, saute the skewers of shrimps and chorizo for 1 minute on each side with a little olive oil. Use high heat.
Afterwards, add the scallions, garlic, parsley, tomatoes and smoked paprika.
Cook until shrimps are pink and cooked trough. Add the lime zest, salt and pepper.
Spread the mashed potatoes on a thick slice of toasted bread. Put on top the mixture of scallions, parsley, cilantro and garlic.
Push into the bread, the skewer of shrimp and chorizo on top.
Enjoy.
