Parking meters roll out in Downtown Sarasota this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A change for Downtown Sarasota drivers is coming this week as the city is once again starting paid parking for a portion of Downtown Sarasota.
They tried this eight years ago, and it lasted for about a year until merchants said shoppers were avoiding Downtown.
The pay meters are going active this week which means that people will need to pay for parking in the Downtown Sarasota from now on.
City officials are confident about launching this new system Downtown. It’s the same parking system that’s now on St. Armands Circle.
City officials say they took about three and a half years to study parking issues as well as the success of parking out on St. Armands.
From that study it was determined through the new parking system, it’ll improve accessibility and create more foot traffic across Downtown. Parking rates are $1.50 an hour with 10 minutes free after you enter your license plate information on the parking meter.
The city is encouraging people to download the Park Mobile app which let’s you pay your parking fee, and it will let you know when it’s about to expire. Once you’ve done that you’ll sign up using your email address or Apple ID.
When you’re done, add your license plate number and state then choose a payment method. Paying is just as easy.
Enter a zone number which should be listed on signs nearby, choose how long you plan to be parked then confirm your information and payment.
This is the first phase of paid parking for Downtown Sarasota. Once everything is working properly, city workers will begin installing them westward to the other areas of Main Street and Palm Avenue.
