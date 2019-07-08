Less water linked to more sugary drinks for kids

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer months call for extra hydration, and experts agree that when it comes to quenching thirst water is the best choice.
A recent study shows many kids don’t drink enough water, and some drink none at all.
A registered dietitian said researchers found those who didn’t enough water, often drank more sugar-sweetened beverages instead.
“They were looking at fluid consumption, and particularly water consumption in adolescents ages 2-19, and basically what they found kids who are drinking sugar-sweetened beverages are consuming about a hundred more calories a day,” Diana Schnee, RD of the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital said.
In addition to extra calories, she said kids who don’t drink enough water will not function well, and will feel fatigued.
If your child doesn’t like plain water, Schnee suggests making naturally infused water with frozen fruit, cucumbers, lemons and limes. It gives the water a little flavor, without adding any sugar to it.
She also recommends offering children foods with high water content.
