First Alert Weather: A wet week ahead with possible tropical development in the Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Morning thunderstorms will give way to occasional showers in the morning and afternoon and then thunderstorms in the evening as deep tropical moisture has moved into the Suncoast. A west wind pattern will move showers from the Gulf waters over land for most of the work week. In addition the Hurricane Center is currently giving a 70% chance for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico this week. Should a system form it is likely be near the panhandle of Florida and drift west by mid to late week. The major impact of any tropical development will be possible heavy rain for parts of Florida's Gulf coast. We will be watching this system closely this week in order see if any "training" thunderstorms set up a possible flooding situation.