Fans chant ‘equal pay’ at Women’s World Cup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team took home the World Cup Championship on Sunday, the topic changed to a lawsuit the players filed about equal pay.
As the president of FIFA took the stage the crowd began chanting “equal pay” from the stands.
Sunday’s win marks the fourth title for the U.S. Women’s team while the Men’s team has zero.
In March, players sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for Discrimination by paying the women less than members of the Men’s National team.
The Soccer Federation and the plaintiffs last month tentatively agreed to mediation, which is expected to begin now that the World Cup is over.
