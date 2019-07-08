Bay Project development meeting planned

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Bay Project Planning Team is hosting two community outreach meetings to inform and provide updates on their plans for the Bayfront.
You can learn about the improved design on the first phase of the Bay Park and get a preview of the eight-part implementation plan.
There will be two meetings this coming Wednesday.
The first meeting is from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and the second is from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. They’ll be held in the Municipal Auditorium.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.