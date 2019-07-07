Rain | Storm | Sun and Repeat on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It has been one of those days...scattered rain and thunderstorms started early this morning and then we had some peek a boo sun and then back to the scattered rain and thunderstorms again.
We can expect the same tonight and into tomorrow morning with thunderstorms and light to moderate rains widespread in the afternoon and evening on Monday, too. There is plenty of moisture around the state of Florida and the low pressure system moving south out of Tennessee is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico later this week.
As this disturbance moves into the northern Gulf, the chances for development are about 50% according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecast models are showing the system moving south into the Gulf of Mexico and then staying along the northern Gulf and moving away from Florida. All of this is very preliminary but it bears watching and certainly we will get some good chances for rain all week this week. Highs will be in the upper 80′s.
