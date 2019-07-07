Nik Wallenda at the Calgary Stampede hitting personal wire length record in Canada

(WWSB) - Where has Nik Wallenda been after walking the high-wire at Times Square in New York? This dare devil is not finished, he’s in Canada this Sunday afternoon preparing to get back on the wire at the Calgary Stampede.
This organization aims to preserve and promote western heritage and cultures. That’s why, Wallenda has a rodeo hat on in his Facebook live video!
According to the Calgary Stampede website, Nik and his wife, Erendira Wallenda, will climb swaying metal poles (called sway poles) and perform acrobatics high above the Stampede Skyline.
Nik told his fans during his FB live video that he’s walking an 1,800 foot long wire and he is excited to perform. Wallenda says its the longest walk of his career and he’s set to complete this on Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m.
