Timing of storms change this weekend and possible tropical system in Gulf next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big weekend ahead for the Sarasota Powerboats Grand Prix festival. The races are on Sunday off of Lido beach at 10 a.m. and we could see a few storms around which may disrupt the event for a little while due to a wind shift change on Sunday.
For Saturday expect generally partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day with a slight chance for a coastal storm or two, but with the main focus of afternoon and evening storms inland east of I-75. The rain chance on Saturday is at 30%. The high is expected to be near 90 with a heat index around 103 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Winds will be out of the south to start the day and finish from the southwest later in the afternoon once the sea breeze kicks in.
On Sunday we will see onshore flow in the morning which does favor a few coastal showers and an isolated thunderstorm along the beaches during the morning and early afternoon. By the 2 p.m. hour most of the storms will be inland well away from the beaches moving toward the east coast of Florida. Highs on Sunday in the upper 80s near the coast and low 90s inland.
Monday we stay in the southwest wind pattern which favors those morning and early afternoon scattered storms, followed by inland storms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s through the work week due to the increase in cloud cover and on the onshore flow which is expected to continue due to a line of low pressure draped across the N. Gulf coast.
Both the EURO and the GFS forecast models are suggesting a weak low pressure system possibly developing somewhere in the north central Gulf of Mexico by late next week. While this potential system is a long way off from doing anything it does bear watching. Either way if it does or it doesn’t develop we will still see unsettled weather here along the Suncoast throughout much of the work week. The long range models tend to take this system to the west and then to the north, but I caution you that a lot can happen between now and then. In fact this system may not even develop into a surface low pressure. We will just have to wait and see. It is so far off that the National Hurricane Center has not mentioned anything about this at the time of this writing (Friday Evening).
One thing seems certain that we will see elevated rain chances through much of the work week so keep your umbrellas handy next week.
