Timing of storms change this weekend and possible tropical system in Gulf next week

Both the EURO and the GFS forecast models are suggesting a weak low pressure system possibly developing somewhere in the north central Gulf of Mexico by late next week. While this potential system is a long way off from doing anything it does bear watching. Either way if it does or it doesn’t develop we will still see unsettled weather here along the Suncoast throughout much of the work week. The long range models tend to take this system to the west and then to the north, but I caution you that a lot can happen between now and then. In fact this system may not even develop into a surface low pressure. We will just have to wait and see. It is so far off that the National Hurricane Center has not mentioned anything about this at the time of this writing (Friday Evening).