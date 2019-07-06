Thousands enjoy Boats on the Block party ahead of Sunday’s powerboat races

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thousands of people enjoying tonight’s Boats on the Block party. It’s getting people ready for Sunday’s big races.
Thirty-six boats and their teams lining Main Street in Sarasota from Orange Avenue to Gulfstream Avenue.
“It’s nice, look at the motors they tell you about the motors and who’s the driver and how fast they go, it’s interesting,” said Lynne and Chip Haberkam, a couple who enjoys the boats.
Clyde Petty is owner of the Rollin" Dirty Offshore boat out of Tampa. He tells us he’s always thrilled about racing his boat in Sarasota, but he says events like the block party are always a blast too.
“There are lots of things going on, it’s not just a boat race it’s lots of community based events throughout the week to help raise money for Suncoast Charity for Kids,” said Petty.
A strong storm put a halt on the party for a short while, but then it was back to having a good time and giving people a memorable experience.
“Some of these boats are very large and it’s great to see what they look like when you get up close," said Lucy Nicandri, the Grand Prix Festival Director. "You don’t realize how big they are until you can actually stand next to them and get pictures right next to them with the crew.”
All the races get underway Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on Lido Beach.
